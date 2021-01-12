Alan Stubbs believes that Celtic overhauling Rangers’ lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to retain the title is now a big ask following more dropped points.

The Bhoys were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Hibernian on Monday night and are now 21 points behind league leaders Rangers, though they do still boast three games in hand on Steven Gerrard’s men.

Even if Celtic win their three games though, they still face a mountain to climb to catch Rangers and former Bhoys defender Stubbs admits that winning the title now is a big ask.

“I’ve got to be honest. I do think the title is a big ask now. A huge ask. We’re more or less saying it’s gone”, Stubbs said on the Celtic Ten10 Podcast.

“I don’t think you have to be the cleverest man in the world to see that.

“To overhaul 12 points now with only realistically two [games against Rangers] left…the problem is that in between those games you’ve got to win every game.”

Stubbs has experience of what is needed to win silverware at Celtic Park and picked up Scottish league titles with Celtic in both 1998 and 2001.

Celtic now face back to back Scottish Premiership games against Livingston, while their final two games in January then come against St Mirren and Hamilton Academical, as they bid to close the gap on Rangers and apply pressure.