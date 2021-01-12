Liverpool legend John Aldridge has warned the Reds that Manchester City mean business and they cannot allow the Citizens to pull away at the top of the Premier League table.

The Citizens currently sit fifth in the league, behind Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, but could go top of the table if they win their two games in hand.

Reflecting on Manchester City’s rise in form, Anfield great Aldridge insisted that they will be tough to catch if Liverpool let them take a lead at the top.

The former striker explained that the Reds cannot afford to drop more points and believes Manchester City’s form makes the match against Manchester United this weekend an even bigger one for his ex-employers.

Aldridge, who feels Jurgen Klopp will be informing his players about the importance of the game against the Red Devils, also urged Liverpool to get their act together and start addressing the title race situation.

“Manchester City are having a run and if you let them get away they’re going to be hard to catch“, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“It means our clash with United is an even bigger game and we need to address the title race situation now.

“I’m sure Jurgen is sending that message to all his players.

“City mean business, you can see them putting a serious set of results together.

“We expected they would but we’ve dropped our form and we can’t afford to drop many more points.

“We’ve got to get our act together away from home and let the home results look after themselves, which hopefully they will.“

The Premier League campaign is halfway through and with several clubs in and around the top places, the race for the title could be an open one.