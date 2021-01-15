Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp has stressed the importance of being away from his boyhood club for his development this season.

The 20-year-old embarked on his first loan move away from Tottenham when he joined Norwich City during the last transfer window.

Skipp has played in each of Norwich’s 23 games in the Championship this season and has been the midfield lynchpin of a side who are at the top of the league table at the moment.

The midfielder spent all his career at Tottenham before he joined Norwich on loan and he conceded that he needed that as everything came a bit too easy for him at Spurs.

He believes being away from Tottenham this season has helped him to develop as a footballer as well as grow up as a person, away from the comfort of being at his boyhood club.

“I feel like the further season’s gone, I’m doing the vocal side of the game more”, the midfielder told the Evening Standard.

“I feel like I have changed a little bit.

“At Tottenham, it was all easy, it was 20 minutes from home.

“I’ve been at Spurs all my life, so to have a year outside the club is massive for my development.

“I’ve just been growing up really.”

Tottenham believe they will be getting a more robust Skipp back when he leaves Norwich at the end of the season.