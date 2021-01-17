Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has stressed that defender Joe Rodon still has much to learn, after he started the Wales international in Spurs’ 3-1 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Rodon, snapped up from Swansea City in the last transfer window, was deployed in a back three with Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Mourinho thinks the young defender handled himself well at Bramall Lane, but made the occasional error, something he insists is natural taking into account that Rodon was playing in the Championship before signing for Spurs.

“He played well, he did many things well, a couple of things not so well, but he is a player that was playing in the Championship, a young guy, he has to learn”, Mourinho told his post match press conference.

“He has to learn, he has to make mistakes, he has to play, he has to not play, we have to give him conditions to perform.”

The Spurs boss added that he is convinced of Rodon’s quality and is sure he can improve.

“He is a good player who can become much better. I am happy with his performance.”

Rodon will be looking to for another start when Tottenham are next in action, with an FA Cup tie against Championship outfit Wycombe Wanderers on the agenda for Mourinho’s men.

Defensively, Tottenham have conceded 17 goals in 18 games in the Premier League, a record better than all three teams, Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester United, who sit above them.