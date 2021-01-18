Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has indicated that Jurgen Klopp’s problems up front have been compounded by Diogo Jota’s injury as he has no quality to throw into the mix from the bench.

The Premier League champions’ barren run in front of the goal continued on Sunday when they played out a 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool have failed to score in any of their last three league games, which is their worst run since 2005, and they have netted just once since smashing Crystal Palace 7-0 last month.

McManaman admits that Liverpool’s scoring woes are becoming an issue at the moment and Jota’s injury is also a problem as Klopp has no one who he can use from the bench to shake things up in his forward line.

He stressed that the limited use of Divock Origi against Manchester United showed that the Liverpool manager does not rate the Belgian.

The former Red said on Premier League TV after the draw against Manchester United “It [Liverpool’s issues up front] is becoming more of an issue.

“It wasn’t with Diogo Jota when you could throw him on, but when you look at the bench, there is not a lot to change now.

“Origi coming on – Jurgen put him on with three or four minutes left today and that shows you what he expects from him.”

Jota has been nursing a knee injury since a 17-minute cameo against Wolves at the start of last month.