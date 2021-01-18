Former Premier League winner Paul Scholes has insisted that Liverpool’s problem is the front three misfiring at the moment and not missing defenders.

Manchester United managed to earn a point from a 0-0 draw on Sunday and became the first side this season to stop Liverpool from scoring at Anfield.

The Reds have not scored a goal in their last three league games, their worst misfiring run in the Premier League since 2005, and their front three have looked out of sorts in recent weeks.

Liverpool have massive injury troubles at the back with both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez expected to miss the rest of the season, but Scholes stressed that is not their problem at the moment.

He insisted that the misfiring forward line is Liverpool’s biggest issue and they will not retain the league if their front three do not start firing soon.

Scholes said on Premier League TV post match: “When you look at the Liverpool side of things, a lot has been made about the centre-halves missing.

“But I think the forwards are really struggling; they just don’t seem to be clicking, they are snatching at things [and being] a little bit of panicky.

“They are going to have to improve, they have to pick up their quality very quickly if they want to have a say in the league title race.”

Liverpool have scored just once in the Premier League since beating Crystal Palace 7-0 last month.