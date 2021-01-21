Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side cannot even imagine the Premier League title race at present after they suffered a shock 1-0 home loss against Burnley to continue a poor run of form.

The Reds were hoping to return to winning ways against the Clarets at Anfield and dominated possession, but struggled to create enough chances to win the game.

A Burnley penalty, converted by Ashley Barnes in the 83rd minute, handed the visitors all three points and ended Liverpool’s unbeaten 68-game league record at Anfield.

Klopp is ready to accept full responsibility for his side’s slump and admits they are regularly making the wrong decisions in games.

He told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “Everything, all the English words, massive, massive punch in the face or whatever, it’s my responsibility, that’s the easy explanation.

“We had the ball a lot, created some and didn’t finish the situations off.

“That keeps the game open and then they get the penalty – Alisson told me he didn’t touch him, but I didn’t see it back.

“It’s wrong decisions in the moment, three crosses in the box, we tried to find a player, didn’t, it’s my job to make sure the boys are in the right position, that they feel right.

“It’s a tough one, not easy to explain. These boys are not the kind of person after a 7-0 to think we’ll go like this, they worked tonight hard and it didn’t happen, if something doesn’t work you have to try harder, more often, longer.

“It was not easy to lose that game and we did it.”

The Reds boss insists that he will not blame his players, but concedes that in their current form Liverpool cannot even think about being in the title race.

“It’s not about blaming, we have to sort it together and we will. In football you don’t have a lot of time.

“We tried a lot, in some moments the right things and some not. That’s the problem. You have to break the wall down by trying, in the right mood. We had chances.

“We can’t imagine the title race at the moment”, Klopp added.

Liverpool sit 12th in the Premier League form table taken over the last six games, having won just once.