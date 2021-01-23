Fixture: Cheltenham vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Cheltenham this evening.

The Spaniard has gone with the forward line of Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden in the hope of blasting away the lower league side.

Fernandinho has also made the team and he will have teenage midfielder Tommy Doyle alongside him as Guardiola brings in a few youngsters for the cup game.

Zack Steffen has received an opportunity to start in goal for Manchester City today and teenage centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also in the starting eleven.

Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are some of the options Manchester City have on the bench.

Guardiola’s side are favourites to beat the League Two side and make it to the fifth round of the FA Cup today.

Manchester City Team vs Cheltenham

Steffen, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho (c), Doyle, Mahrez, Torres, Foden, Jesus

Substitutes: Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Cancelo, Bernabe