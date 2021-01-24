Liverpool rested Joel Matip for their FA Cup loss at Manchester United with one eye on Thursday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Experienced centre-back Matip was missing from the team when Liverpool revealed their line-up to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp paired young Rhys Williams with Fabinho in central defence as Liverpool conceded three goals to lose 3-2 and crash out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage.

Matip was fit to play, according to The Athletic, but was rested with an eye on Thursday’s league encounter against Tottenham.

Liverpool have won just one of their last seven games, suffering three defeats, and face a crunch trip to the capital to play Tottenham next.

The Reds have won on their last two visits to Tottenham and their last defeat in London against Spurs came in 2017.

Matip will be expected to slot into central defence at Spurs to boost the Reds.

Klopp will be keen for Matip to avoid injury with little sign Liverpool are prepared to spend money during this month’s transfer window despite not replacing Dejan Lovren last summer and having Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long term injuries.