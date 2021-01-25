Cagliari are set to make a move for Leeds United target Erick Pulgar before the transfer window shuts.

Fiorentina man Pulgar has been linked with a move away in the ongoing window, but is still at the club despite speculation over a transfer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, who missed out on signing a midfielder in the last transfer window, have been linked with a potential swoop to take Pulgar to Elland Road on loan.

Leeds are not fans of mid-season transfer deals, but they may find Pulgar no longer available if they wait until the summer.

Pulgar is attracting attention from Cagliari, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, and the side are set to make a move for him.

Cagliari are facing a battle to survive in Serie A and sit just outside the drop zone, ahead of Torino.

Pulgar plays for Chile at international level and, with Bielsa having coached Chile between 2007 and 2011, a move to Elland Road may appeal to the midfielder.

Fiorentina snapped up Pulgar, 27, from fellow Italian side Bologna in 2019.