Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has admitted that the pressure of high expectations caught him by surprise when he signed for the Scottish giants, but stressed the pressure of representing the Gers has since fuelled him to get better by pushing harder.

Kamara arrived at Ibrox from current Scottish Championship side Dundee in January 2019 and has evolved to become a key player in Steven Gerrard’s midfield machine.

The 25-year-old has been involved in 21 of Gers’ 25 Scottish Premiership games so far this season with his boss deploying him in centre-midfield or the holding midfield position.

Kamara admitted that the intensity and high expectations of being a Rangers star caught him by surprise during his early days at Ibrox, which he added he got used to.

However, the Finland international added that the pressure of representing a massive club like Rangers started fuelling him every day to become a better player, pushing him harder as the club demanded the absolute best from him every day.

Asked whether the intensity of being a Rangers player took him by surprise when he arrived at Ibrox, Kamara told Rangers TV: “Yes definitely.

“I think the expectations where really high when I first came and that was one thing I had to get used to.

“Yes, massive club, I knew [from] watching them on the TV, the big derbies I think, yes, the expectations were the biggest thing for me and you have to keep on winning and keep on doing well.

“That added a lot to my game, still adding I think and still think I can [improve].

“Hopefully I can keep on pushing and [keep] doing more for this team.”

Rangers are up against Hibernian at Easter Road in the top flight on Wednesday and Kamara will be looking to provide Gerrard with stability in midfield, as they continue their pursuit of the league title.