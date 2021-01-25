Newly-appointed Leeds United vice-chairman Paraag Marathe has explained that it did not take long for 49ers Enterprises to realise that they wanted to be involved with the Whites more.

The Premier League outfit have confirmed that San Francisco 49ers have raised their stake in the club to 37 per cent, following months of discussions.

The NFL franchise initially purchased a stake of just over 10 per cent in 2018 and have now increased their equity in the Yorkshire-based club further.

49ers Enterprises president Marathe, who has now been appointed as the new Leeds vice-chairman, has expressed his delight at the completion of the deal.

Marathe explained that 49ers only wanted to test the waters when they invested in Leeds in 2018 but felt the need to get involved with the club more soon after realising their potential.

“Our investment two-and-a-half years ago was to dip our toes in the water“, Marathe told The Associated Press.

“We really felt like Leeds had the bones of a powerful big global club and just from their global fan base and the supporter base and everything that they have.

“As we’ve spent more time there we’ve realised that to be very true, and the opportunity to be very great and so it didn’t take us very long to realize we wanted to be involved in a much deeper way.”

While Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority owner of the club, Leeds fans will be hoping that 49ers increasing their stake in the team will take them to greater heights.