Former Leeds United star David Prutton has named Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin as the player the Whites need to be wary of on Tuesday and is hopeful that he is ineffective on the night.

Both Leeds and Newcastle will be looking to return to winning ways when they lock horns at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the game, former Elland Road star Prutton has stressed that the trip to Tyneside is a good opportunity for the Whites to get back on track.

However, the ex-Leeds star stressed the need for the visitors to be wary of Newcastle, before naming Saint-Maximin as the man to watch out for on Tuesday.

Prutton pointed out that the Frenchman, who returned to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines at the weekend, can cause the opposition problems, but is hopeful that he is ineffective against Leeds.

“If you look at it on paper it’s a good game for Leeds from the point of view of them getting themselves back up to speed“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But on the flip side of it, Leeds have got to be very wary, especially with Allan Saint-Maximin back.

“He can be hot and cold and I have seen him in games where he has lifted the crowd but had absolute zero end product.

“But then I have seen him in games where he has caused the opposition problems.

“Leeds will be hoping for the ineffectual side if what can sometimes happen with his performance.“

Newcastle have failed to win any of their last ten games across all competitions but will be hoping that Saint-Maximin’s return will help them put the record straight against Leeds.