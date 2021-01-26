Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United side at St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

The Whites take on a struggling side who have not managed to win in their last ten games, heaping pressure on manager Bruce to turn around his men’s form.

Leeds however are also on a poor run of form and have been beaten in their last three outings across all competitions, leaving the side keen to return to winning ways in the north east.

Marcelo Bielsa is able to again start Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente slot into the centre this evening.

Kalvin Phillips has served his suspension and starts in midfield with Stuart Dallas, while Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If the Leeds boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Mateusz Klich and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Davis, Struijk, Klich, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda