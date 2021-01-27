Fixture: Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Manchester United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s league match against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been dislodged at the top of the Premier League by rivals Manchester City, but victory this evening would push them two points clear of the Citizens at the summit.

They face a Sheffield United side that already look doomed and sit bottom of the table with just five points from their 19 games.

To face the Blades, Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe and Alex Telles.

In midfield the Manchester United boss plays Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, while Mason Greenwood also gets the vote to play. Bruno Fernandes starts, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford providing the goal threat.

If Solskjaer needs to try to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options, including Edinson Cavani and Fred.

Manchester United Team vs Sheffield United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek, Cavani