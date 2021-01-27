Fixture: Celtic vs Hamilton Academical

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Hamilton at Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon’s men have been all but written off in the title race after falling 23 points behind Rangers, but they do still have three games in hand and will hope to go on a winning run.

Celtic last met Hamilton in December and recorded a 3-0 away win, while the last meeting between the two sides at Celtic Park saw the hosts cruise to a 5-1 victory.

Lennon will be looking to see his men record an equally comfortable win this evening and his side will start as favourites to do so.

The Celtic boss picks Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he puts his trust in Kristoffer Ajer, Nir Bitton, Shane Duffy and Greg Taylor.

In midfield Lennon selects Ismaila Soro and David Turnbull, while Callum McGregor also starts. Mohamed Elyounoussi supports Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.

If the Celtic manager needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Diego Laxalt and Ryan Christie.

Celtic Team vs Hamilton Academical

Bain, Ajer, Duffy, Bitton, Taylor, Soro, Turnbull, McGregor, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Griffiths

Substitutes: Barkas, Ajeti, Klimala, Christie, Rogic, Johnston, Ralston, Welsh, Laxalt