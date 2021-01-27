Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that West Ham United are showing ambition this season by trying to bring in players in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night pushed them into fourth in the league table, far away from the fight for survival they were in last season.

David Moyes’ side started the season with back-to-back defeats in the league, but since then, have lost just three more times and are on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League.

They have emerged as surprising contenders to be in the top four and Mourinho stressed that West Ham have just continued to win games, which puts them in a strong position.

The Spurs boss also pointed out that the Hammers are also showing ambition in the market and could sign a couple of players before next week’s transfer deadline.

Asked about West Ham being possible top four contenders, Mourinho said in a press conference: “They are winning matches.

“They have their style of play and they are winning matches – that is as simple as that.

“They clearly show their ambitions by trying to get a couple of players until the end of the month.

“They are there.”

West Ham are expected to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan in the coming days.