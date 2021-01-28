RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has explained that it is unlikely that the German club will sanction a move for Hee-chan Hwang in the final days of the transfer window, amidst interest from West Ham United.

The South Korea international joined RB Leipzig from their Austrian sister club Red Bull Salzburg in the summer, but has struggled to make an impact so far.

There have been suggestions that Hwang could move away from the Bundesliga club in search of regular playing time this month, with a move to West Ham mooted.

However, RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann has revealed that it is unlikely that the German top flight side will sanction a transfer for Hwang in the final days of the window.

Although West Ham are said to be in talks to sign the centre-forward, Nagelsmann is against the idea of allowing the player to leave without bringing in at least two strikers, which he does not expect to happen before Monday’s deadline.

“I had a long talk with him yesterday“, Nagelsmann told a press conference.

“If we don’t get two more strikers, which I don’t expect, it makes no sense, from his or our point of view, to give him up.“

With Nagelsmann ruling out a move for Hwang, it remains to be seen who West Ham will turn to next as they continue their hunt for a new striker.