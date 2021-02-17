Dominic Matteo feels that Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa may look to bring in cover for Kalvin Phillips when the transfer window swings open in the summer.

Phillips has been indispensable to Bielsa in the way he sets up his team, with the England international providing security to the backline in his natural holding midfield role.

Leeds have had an issue whenever Phillips has been unavailable for selection, with Bielsa asking the likes of Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich to step into the role.

And former Leeds star Matteo is of the view that the Whites are essentially exposed when Phillips is not playing, stressing the integral role he plays to almost perfection in midfield.

The 46-year-old feels Leeds need an experienced player to deputise for Phillips whenever it is necessary and thinks Bielsa may solve the lack of depth in the holding midfield role when the summer window opens.

Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: “We’ve seen how long it has taken Kalvin to learn that [holding midfield role] discipline to almost perfection and I think he is a rarity because to master sitting in front and protecting the back four almost comes with age and experience.

“It shows the importance of that position that the whole team is essentially exposed when Phillips isn’t there.

“We lose that little bit of a safety net and it isn’t a knock on Pascal because he is only cover and probably never really thought he would be used.

“The one thing about that position is that keeping the ball is crucial and they don’t ever seem to have that usual control when it is changed up – it is an issue Marcelo may look to solve this summer.”

Leeds slipped to a 4-2 defeat away at Arsenal on Sunday with Phillips spending time on the sidelines owing to injury and could see him returning in Friday’s top flight clash against Wolverhampton Wanders, but he will need to be assessed before the fixture.