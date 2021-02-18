Jose Mourinho believes it is possible that Gareth Bale could feature for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Bale was handed a start by Mourinho in Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Wolfsberger in the Europa League on Thursday night, and the Wales international grabbed his side’s second of the game.

Mourinho gave Bale 64 minutes in the game before replacing him with Erik Lamela and the Portuguese tactician feels it was important for the forward to play.

He believes that playing in the game was important for Bale and feels he could turn out against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I know that the match is already Sunday at 12pm but I believe that he has a chance to play the match and let’s wait”, Mourinho told his post match press conference.

“He’s the kind of player also, who is experienced and his feeling are a very important thing, like Harry Kane.

“I believe for him it was important to play and not to play the full 90 minutes.”

Striker Harry Kane was not involved against Wolfsberger, but Mourinho is confident that the striker will be ready to face West Ham.

“I believe so, but experienced guy that had injuries in the past, he knows his body better than anyone, he knows I want him to play every minute of every game.

“I wanted to come here with the best team and the players.

“But he made the decision based on his feeling that to play this game could be a risk based on the accumulation of injuries and minutes he has.

“We and the sports science staff agreed. I believe Sunday he will be OK and ready.”

Spurs will look to record back to back wins when they play West Ham on Sunday and beating the Hammers would close the gap on David Moyes’ men to three points in the Premier League.