Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has explained that the Magpies need Paul Dummett’s experience as they battle to improve their form, but stressed the need for the defender to be eased back into the team.

Dummett has struggled to get a run of games under his belt due to different injuries and has managed to make just three Premier League appearances so far this season.

The left-back recently returned from a muscle injury and featured in Newcastle’s 3-2 victory over Southampton earlier this month, clocking 23 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

As Dummett edges closer to regaining full match fitness, Magpies boss Bruce has explained that the Tyneside-based club need the defender’s experience and know-how during their league battle.

However, the Newcastle manager also stressed the need for him to ease the 29-year-old back into the team to avoid another injury setback.

“We need his experience and his know-how, especially in a time like this“, Bruce told a press conference.

“We’re also mindful that we can’t just throw him in there.

“Since Southampton, he’s trained another week… he’s there or thereabouts, which is good.“

Dummett remained an unused substitute in Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea this week, but will be hoping to feature in their trip to Manchester United on Sunday.