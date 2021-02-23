Liverpool legend John Aldridge admits he cannot see the Reds securing a top four spot this season and feels that could have huge implications on how much they can spend in the summer.

The Reds fell to their sixth loss in their last ten top flight games as Everton came out on top in a 2-0 win at Anfield in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

Liverpool have now slipped down to sixth in the top flight standings, five points off the top four and serious doubts have been cast over their ability to finish in a Champions League spot.

Reds legend Aldridge thinks that if Liverpool continue in their current form then they will not be able to finish in the top four.

Aldridge also noted how the potential lack of Champions league could have massive repercussions when it comes to the Liverpool’s growth and issued advice to them to get back to their best by focusing on getting a result game by game.

“The top four, unless we get our skates on now, it will be massively against us next year”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“If Liverpool don’t get Champions League football and the owners decide without the money that comes in from the competition, we can’t buy what we need this summer – it has massive implications.

“What do you do? Maybe sell a big player to bring in two players? It’s massive and at this moment in time I can’t see us getting into that top four.

“Things could change but can you really see them changing at Anfield right now?

“You’ve got to grind a 1-0 out from somewhere, the next home game.

“Bring the belief and the confidence back, I’ve seen it before, just get across the line, focus on a clean sheet and a goal to win and then you can build on it.”

The Reds travel to Yorkshire to take on bottom-placed Sheffield United in the top flight on Sunday and will be desperate to get back in the win column after suffering four league defeats on the trot.