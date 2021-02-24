Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo feels with Arsenal below the Whites and Tottenham Hotspur only just in front, the club are in dreamland.

The Yorkshire giants produced a commanding second-half performance to beat Southampton 3-0 at Elland Road on Tuesday night and ended their two-game losing streak with a good win.

The three points took Leeds to tenth in the league table, above Arsenal and just a spot below Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side.

Leeds are on course to finish comfortably in midtable in their first season back in the Premier League after 16 years.

And Dorigo feels that with Arsenal below them and Tottenham only just ahead, Leeds can consider themselves to be in dreamland in the Premier League.

He feels that Leeds must now continue to look up the table; Leeds are a point ahead of Arsenal and only a point behind Tottenham, who they still have to play at Elland Road.

The former White said on LUTV after the win over Southampton: “Now we are certainly looking up.

“I just had a quick look at the table and I pinched myself.

“You know who is below us and above us? The might of north London – Arsenal and Tottenham – it’s dreamland.

“That’s why we need to step back and look at what we have done this season and it’s pretty impressive.”

Leeds have another home game scheduled on Saturday when they host Aston Villa at Elland Road.