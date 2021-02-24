Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is coy over Tottenham Hotspur loan star Troy Parrott, but believes he knows exactly where the attacker will end up playing.

The Spurs loanee has now started five League One games for the Tractor Boys since arriving at the club earlier this month and is earning his spot under boss Lambert as a regular.

Parrott clocked up minutes in his team’s 1-0 win over Hull City in the league on Tuesday at the KCOM Stadium and though he is yet to open his account for the Suffolk giants, Lambert is happy with what he is seeing from him at the moment.

Lambert has insisted that he knows exactly what the 19-year-old brings to the table, though he will remain coy on where he thinks Parrott will end up.

Asked about his thoughts on Parrott’s performance and his work-rate, Lambert was quoted as saying by twtd.co.uk: “It’s part of the game, part of the game, tracking back.

“I’ll keep my own thoughts on Parrott, I know exactly what he brings, I know exactly what type of lad he is and what player he is.

“I’ll keep my own thoughts on him because I’ve got my own idea where I think he’ll end up playing.”

Lambert added that Parrott and his team-mate Keanan Bennetts missing presentable opportunities in front of goal was down to their lack of experience and backed both of them to get better with more game time under their belt.

“No, it’s not a confidence thing, the two of them were really good, 19 years old and 21 years old, really, really good.

“It’s not confidence, it’s just decision-making, they’ll get that when they get more experienced, they’ll make the right decisions.”

Ipswich are set to host fellow promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers at the weekend and Parrott will be eyeing opening his Tractor Boys account soon.