Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Jose Mourinho must try out Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Gareth Bale in the same starting eleven and give them a chance to fire.

Alli grabbed headlines on Thursday night with a stunning overhead kick goal in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Wolfsberger in the Europa League.

The midfielder has been a bit-part player in the league for Tottenham this season but there are indications that he could soon get a chance to start in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale’s absence from the starting eleven on Thursday night indicated that he could start against Burnley on Sunday and O’Hara feels it is time the duo are reunited with Kane and Son in the same team.

He believes that the front four have the potential to be lethal for the north London club and insists the Spurs manager must play them together to see whether they can work as a team.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “You have to give them a chance.

“I think the thing that frustrated a lot of Spurs fans is the changing all the time and I get that with the fixtures, you have to be careful with minutes for some of them.

“But if you can get that front four firing with Son, Bale, Kane and Dele Alli as ten, if you can get them playing and firing at all cylinders, it is a really lethal attacking force.

“I think you have got to give them a chance.

“I think you have got three games coming up in the Premier League, which are all winnable and then the big north London derby.

“Give them the games to show what they can do.”

Alli has not made a start for Tottenham in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.