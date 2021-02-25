Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has hailed Whites team-mate Helder Costa for his impact in the side’s last two games and is of the view that he did not receive the credit he deserved.

The Whites bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to Wolves with a convincing 3-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday, courtesy of second-half goals from Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha.

While the scoreline read 0-0 at half-time, Leeds ensured that they bagged the three points in the second-half and Bamford is of the view that the introduction of Costa made a massive difference for them.

Bamford hailed Costa’s performances in Leeds’ last two games as brilliant and pointed out how the Portugal international injected extra pace into the team.

The Englishman also feels the winger, who set up Stuart Dallas’ goal against the Saints, did not receive the credit he deserved while the spotlight was on Raphinha.

“Looking back at it, Costa coming on made a massive difference“, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I think the last two games, he has been brilliant.

“He kind of gave us that little bit of extra pace, so we had pace on both the wings.

“I think he didn’t get spoken much about because Raphinha got all the plaudits from pundits and stuff, but I think Costa made a massive difference to us in the second half [against Southampton].“

Costa has scored and assisted a goal in each in Leeds’ last three league games and will be looking to build on it in the forthcoming games.