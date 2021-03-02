Davinson Sanchez has insisted he is firmly a team player at Tottenham Hotspur, supporting his team-mates whenever he is not selected, and has urged all his team-mates to stick together.

The centre-back has struggled for regular game time so far this season, but clocked the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

Sanchez insists he is determined to enjoy every minute that he is handed on the pitch and is keen for his team-mates to make sure they are all pulling in the right direction.

The defender welcomes the competition for places at Tottenham, but claimed that when he is overlooked he makes sure he supports his team-mates as much as possible.

“Definitely there is pressure in competition for starting places, but it is healthy competition because they are all very good guys”, Sanchez told his club’s official site.

“I just enjoy the moments when I can be on the pitch with any of them.

“If I am not, I will be there supporting them because as a team, we want to be in that best moment.

“So, it has to be like that, it has to be the whole squad supporting one another and all playing with the same direction.

“We cannot split.”

Sanchez has made 12 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League so far this season, along with turning out eight times in the Europa League, twice in the FA Cup and twice in the EFL Cup.