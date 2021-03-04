Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side to Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

The fixture is shaping up to be crucial to Liverpool’s top four hopes and the defending champions are on 43 points, just one behind Tuchel’s Chelsea

The Reds returned to winning ways at the weekend when they beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane, however they have lost their last four games at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Chelsea earlier this season, running out 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Tonight, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson slot in at full-back. In central defence Ozan Kabak partners Fabinho.

In midfield, the Reds manager trusts in Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench if he needs to shake things up and has options including Diogo Jota and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Jota, Origi, R Williams, N Williams