Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has saluted Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and believes he deserves the job at the Parc des Princes.

Pochettino has been open about his admiration for Bielsa, who he played under in Argentina at Newell’s Old Boys, and credits him as a managerial inspiration.

He has adopted a number of Bielsa’s methods and is now looking to make an impact at one of Europe’s most wealthy clubs in the shape of PSG.

Bielsa is a big fan of his countryman and feels he fully deserved to be handed the job at PSG.

The Leeds boss, who coached Marseille and Lille in France, is pleased to have a player he helped develop at the Parc des Princes.

“I have a lot of affection for him, gratitude, I like him a lot”, Bielsa told Canal+.

“We coaches are who we are thanks to the players we coached and who made us win.

“They fuel our prestige.

“Now Mauricio is at the top and he deserves it.”

Pochettino’s PSG currently sit in second spot in the Ligue 1 standings, two points off league leaders Lille.

They are next in action against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, having won the first leg at the Camp Nou 4-1.