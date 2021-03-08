Chelsea have not held any discussions with either Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen over a new contract, according to The Athletic.

Rudiger and Christensen have played a major role in Chelsea’s impressive defensive record under Thomas Tuchel in the absence of the injured Thiago Silva.

But there is big talk of Chelsea wanting a commanding centre-back in the summer and they expected to invest significant sums to bring in one defender at the end of the season.

It is likely to shine a light on the futures of Rudiger and Christensen, who both have 15 months left on their current deals at the moment.

There is talk of Chelsea wanting to offer them new contracts, but it has been claimed no such discussions have taken place between the club and their representatives.

Chelsea have not initiated any contact over new deals with the two defenders and it seems they have not taken a call on them.

Rudiger and Christensen will have a year left on their contracts in the summer and could leave on a free transfer next year.

Chelsea will want to avoid that situation and it remains to be seen whether they offer a new deal to either of the two defenders in the coming months or look to sell them this summer.