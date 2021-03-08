Mechelen coach Wouter Vrancken has lauded Manchester City loan star Lukas Nmecha as the best striker in the Jupiler Pro League and stressed the 22-year-old has a knack for scoring.

The Citizen loanee has been the driving force in attack at his club Anderlecht, with 13 top flight goals to his name from 27 outings.

Nmecha was on target from the spot on Sunday as his team played out a 1-1 draw against Mechelen in the league, and De Kakkers coach Vrancken was satisfied as his team managed to keep the Anderlecht attack at bay for major periods of the game.

Vrancken lauded Nmecha the best striker in the Belgian top flight as he noted the 22-year-old is strong on the ball.

The Mechelen coach explained that the Manchester City loan star is comfortable with his back to goal and has the awareness to know when to drop deep and then find the means to score.

“[He is] probably the best striker in the league”, Vrancken was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Nmecha is strong on the ball.

“[He can] can play with his back to goal, knows when to come deep and can score a goal.”

Nmecha ended a five-game dry spell in front of the goal in the league as he converted from the spot against Mechelen and now will be itching to score from open play with a Belgian Cup semi-final clash against Genk next on the agenda.