Rangers legend Mark Hateley believes that if fans had been allowed inside Ibrox then their performances would have been even better than they have been this season.

Celtic being held to a 0-0 draw against Dundee United on Sunday saw Rangers, who won their game against St. Mirren, officially seal the Scottish Premiership title at the weekend.

The Gers brought the Bhoys’ nine-year reign to an end in astonishing fashion, confirming the title with just 32 games played in the campaign and having dropped only four points.

Impressed with the manner in which Steven Gerrard’s side toppled Celtic, Ibrox great Hatelely has insisted that players are now eager to ply their trade for Rangers and play in front of their fans.

The Englishman asserted that the Light Blues have been off the charts without the presence of their fans this season and went on to insists they would have been even better with supporters inside Ibrox.

“You’re seeing a lot of players now that are absolutely chomping at the bit to play football for Rangers at the moment and the manager, and for the fans when they can come back“, Hateley said on the Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“Can you imagine the sort of performances with fans that you would be having?

“We would be off the charts, we are off the charts with no fans, the fans will come back and rightly so we will celebrate and rejoice.“

Having sealed the league title, Rangers will now be looking to achieve significant success in the Europa League.