Scott Parker has stressed that Leeds United’s attacking instincts will give his Fulham side a chance to get at them, but insists that his team will need to match the intensity of Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Fulham are still sitting in 18th in the league table, but their recent form has been commendable and they are now just two points behind 17th placed Newcastle.

The west London side will host Leeds on Friday night at Craven Cottage and Parker is keen to see them get something from the game in their bid to survive in the Premier League.

The Fulham boss admits that Leeds are a unique side because of the intensity and energy they bring to each game and conceded that his team will need to match them on those counts if they want something on Friday night.

Parker said in a press conference: “They are a unique side in the way they set up, you don’t come across it a lot.

“The intensity which Leeds play is always one you need to match.

“We understand fully what Leeds bring, their energy and the intensity of the game.

“We’re looking forward to the game, it’s a good game, a big game.”

The Fulham manager is well aware of Leeds’ attacking style of football and feels that while it can put pressure on his defence, his players will get their opportunity to get at the Whites on the counter attack.

“They commit a lot of bodies, and score a lot of goals.

“Their game is expansive and while that can cause you stress and pressure, the flip side is there is a chance you can get at them in transition.

“You need to handle the attacking phase of their game and your structure has to be good and individually you have to be tuned in.”

Leeds have not won a league game away in London since April 2018.