Tony Dorigo is of the view that Fulham boss Scott Parker has got his team believing in themselves again, despite relegation fears, but thinks Leeds United will beat them, provided they play at their best.

Leeds earned their first win of the Premier League season against Fulham at Elland Road, coming out on top in a 4-3 thriller and they are set to play again tonight, this time at Craven Cottage.

Now in the business end of the top flight campaign, both teams have strung together contrasting runs in the league, with Leeds looking upwards at a potential spot in the top ten, while Fulham are locked in a relegation battle.

However, Leeds legend Dorigo feels Fulham boss Parker has got his side believing in themselves, and are finding form which will pose the Whites a difficult challenge in London.

The ex-Whites star issued advice to Leeds to be wary of Fulham as they have quality players in their ranks, but believes the Yorkshire giants at their best will beat the Londoners.

“They [Fulham] have got some good players so we have to be very wary”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“They are clearly going in the right direction; Scott Parker has got them believing as well.

“So, it is going to be a difficult outfit to beat.

“Yes, it is as simple as that, it is not going to be easy.

“But I think us at our best beats this lot.”

Leeds’ striker Patrick Bamford is likely to play against Fulham despite being forced off against Chelsea in the weekend’s 0-0 draw with a hip issue.