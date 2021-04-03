Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Sheffield United in a Premier League clash at Elland Road this afternoon.

The visitors recently parted ways with manager Chris Wilder and former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom has been handed the reins on a temporary basis.

The Blades look doomed to be relegated to the Championship and sit rock bottom of the Premier League on 14 points from 29 games, while Leeds are eleventh with 39 points from the same number of matches, but Heckingbottom will still be keen to pull off a surprise.

Leeds edged out Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane in the earlier fixture between the two teams and will start as big favourites to record a league double here.

The Whites have Illan Meslier between the sticks, while at the back Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. In central defence, Diego Llorente lines up with Liam Cooper.

Kalvin Phillips occupies his usual midfield role for Leeds, while also handed a start is Stuart Dallas. Tyler Roberts, Raphinha and Jack Harrison all support lone hitman Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to shake things up he has a host of options on the bench, including Rodrigo and Helder Costa.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Koch, Struijk, Shackleton, Klich, Costa, Poveda, Hernandez, Rodrigo