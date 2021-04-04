Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park against Newcastle United.

Spurs saw top four rivals Chelsea lose on Saturday against West Brom and boss Jose Mourinho will be keen for his men to avoid any slip-ups at a struggling Magpies outfit.

Tottenham returned to winning ways before the international break with a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa and Mourinho will want the momentum to be continued.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw a 1-1 draw played out, but Spurs have won each of their last three visits to St James’ Park.

Mourinho is without full-back pair Matt Doherty and Ben Davies this afternoon.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Spurs, while Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon operate as full-backs. In central defence, Mourinho picks Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez.

In midfield, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg plays, as does Tanguy Ndombele. Leading the attacking charge for Tottenham are Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and hitmen Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

Mourinho has options on the bench if needed, including Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Lucas, Vinicius, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Bale, Lamela, Alli, Son, Scarlett