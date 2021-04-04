Interview: Ronald de Boer Talks Rangers Title Success And Ibrox Memories

Rangers scored a coup when they won the race to sign Ronald de Boer from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer of 2000.

De Boer, a hugely talented Dutch international, remained at Ibrox until 2004 and won the Scottish league, two Scottish Cups and the Scottish League Cup with the Gers.

Inside Futbol sat down with De Boer to discuss his time with the Light Blues and his thoughts on the club winning the title this season.