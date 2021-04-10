Noel Whelan feels that Leeds United winger Raphinha looked angry when he came off against Manchester City, but is not fully sure of why the Brazilian was annoyed.

Raphinha came close to completing the full game at the Etihad Stadium as Leeds shocked Manchester City by running out 2-1 winners and was replaced in the 96th minute by Jamie Shackleton.

The wide-man appeared to be unhappy when he came off the pitch and questions were asked over whether that was because of him being substituted or the tough challenges he endured from Manchester City.

Whelan is not fully sure why Raphinha was unhappy, but is clear that the Brazilian looked angry.

“Yes [he looked] very, very angry [at the end]”, Whelan said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’m not sure, but he did have something to say about the assistant manager when he walked past and he put his arm on him; he shrugged it away and then came back and kicked something as he sat down.

“He had that look on his face of being very annoyed and angry at something.

“Clearly not happy.

“I don’t think it was just the challenge, something was maybe said on maybe the substitution, but we will need to find out more about that.”

Raphinha has been a huge success for Leeds since arriving at the club last summer and the Whites will be keen to fend off any interest in him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Leeds are up to ninth spot in the Premier League following their win in Manchester.