Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that he encountered a club in the midst of a spiritual crisis when he arrived at Elland Road.

The Italian businessman initially bought 50 per cent of the club from countryman Massimo Cellino before then taking full control at the Yorkshire giants.

Radrizzani set about transforming the operation at Elland Road and last year the Whites completed their return to the Premier League.

The Italian is a popular figure amongst Leeds fans due to how he has brought the good times back, but he admits when he arrived he had much work to do.

He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “When I arrived I found a club that was spiritually in crisis, passive, that had been in the Championship for several years and they could not see the light.

“The first thing I wanted to do was set the values of the club to guide us in our every day work, which were ambition, pride, family, hard work and innovation.

“We started to demonstrate this strategy by investing in the stadium, to send a message to the fans, to those who are part of the club.

“By giving this strong message, we have helped the vision to become true over time.

“This new culture has been embraced by the coach Marcelo Bielsa, by the captain of the club and by all the players”, Radrizzani added.

Leeds have flourished in the Premier League and are on course for another season in the top flight, as they aim to further kick on under the management of Bielsa.

All eyes will be on how much money Radrizzani makes available in the summer transfer window for Leeds to reinforce their squad.