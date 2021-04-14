Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has insisted that Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is not a world-class player due to his lack of consistency.

The 26-year-old winger has not been at his fluent best this season and many feel a record of 13 goals in all competitions has been hiding a series of underwhelming performances.

He was an unused substitute against Borussia Dortmund last week and could again find himself out of the team tonight as well.

Jordan feels Sterling has been wrongly billed as a world-class player in England, as players of that level do not struggle with form over a period of a season.

He insisted that the winger is still a very good player, but he is not the top-level player that he is often heralded as in English football due to his lack of consistency.

The former Crystal Palace owner said on talkSPORT: “People build Raheem Sterling as a world-class player.

“World-class players don’t have significant drops in form, that’s why they are world-class players.

“They have a consistent level of quality that pervades their career, that’s why Lionel Messi is a world-class player.

“We have built Raheem Sterling above where he really is.

“He is a very good player that’s why he plays for Manchester City.

“He is having a dip in form over a period of a season, not a few games that’s why players of his real level are and we tend to put players up a notch.

“I don’t think he is world-class.”

Sterling failed to make an impact against the ten men of Leeds United in Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat last weekend.