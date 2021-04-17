Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has revealed that the Reds’ Monday night opponents Leeds United remind him of Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United.

The Yorkshire-based club will be looking to take their winning run in the Premier League to four games, while Liverpool badly need all three points to boost their push to finish in the top four.

Looking ahead to the Reds’ trip to Leeds, former Liverpool defender Thompson has explained how Bielsa’s side have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League.

The Anfield great pointed out how the Whites have managed to excite a lot of fans with their football despite being a side that have just earned promotion to the top flight.

Thompson, who admitted that Leeds are a bit open at times, went on to reveal that the Bielsa’s Whites remind him of Keegan’s Newcastle that thrilled fans in the 1990s.

“I think they have been a breath of fresh air, coming up from the Championship“, Thompson, previewing Liverpool’s game, said on LFC TV.

“We have seen some good teams who have come up.

“Norwich, who were sort of scoring goals galore, battering everybody, couldn’t really adapt to the Premier League and went straight back down.

“But this Leeds side have come into the Premier League, they have not changed, but my goodness, how have they excited everybody right from that first game against us.

“They have just played some exhilarating football, thrilled everybody.

“Sometimes they are a little bit open, a little bit in the way of how Kevin Keegan had Newcastle playing, but [their approach is] tried and tested, let’s go for it and they have given some absolutely terrific games this season.

“They are a great watch.“

Though Thompson is an admirer of Leeds, he will be hopeful that his former employers Liverpool can come away from Yorkshire with the three points on Monday night.