Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson thinks that Odsonne Edouard had a disastrous afternoon in the Bhoys’ 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Rangers.

Celtic had good opportunities in the cup tie at Ibrox, but could take none of them and Rangers scored through goals from Steven Davis and Jonjoe Kenny (own goal) to progress in the competition and knock the Bhoys out.

The Bhoys even had a penalty, which Edouard failed to score from, as they slipped to a damaging defeat at the home of their fiercest rivals, ending their defence of the Scottish Cup.

Star striker Edouard completed the full 90 minutes, but drew a blank, and Wilson thinks goals are the only currency the hitman should be judged on.

As such he believes the game was “disastrous” for the Frenchman.

“Edouard is judged on goals and chances, and he’s missed three”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I even think the opportunity he creates for himself in the first half he should have done better.

“His finish, I still think it is a tap-in, his volley he should put in the back of the net and a missed penalty, you’ve got to say it’s been disastrous afternoon for him.

“He is judged on goals, no matter his link up play or other bits are good, but if you miss three chances in this game that is what you are remembered for.”

Edouard could move on from Celtic in the upcoming summer transfer window and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.