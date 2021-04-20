Former Southampton star Dean Hammond has expressed his desire to see the Saints react to their FA Cup exit with a good performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London outfit will play their first game after the sacking of Jose Mourinho against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their three-game winless run when they host the Saints, who go into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Former Southampton captain Hammond has admitted that Tottenham are a tough side for the Saints to face, but feels Hasenhuttl’s men will be keen to bounce back from their 5-2 defeat to them earlier this term.

Hammond went on to urge the Saints to react to their FA Cup exit by producing a good performance against the north London club on Wednesday.

“A tough game, it will always be a tough game against Tottenham“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“But, it is a game or a fixture you will look at as an individual player after the heavy defeat earlier in the season and think ‘Okay, we don’t want that to be replicated, we want to put a good performance in’.

“I think a reaction as well, I think the players need to probably stew on this for one or two days because of the performance and obviously the disappointment from today [Sunday; ed.] and then a reaction, put a performance in.

“You can never judge what the result will be, you can never control what the result will be, but you can always control performance, you can control how hard you work, how disciplined you are, how much effort you put in.

“And the players did that today [Sunday; ed.], look, they tried hard, but just that the quality was probably missing, was that nerves, was that anxiety, was it the occasion, who knows?

“It can happen, only the players know that, but I think a reaction and a good performance against Tottenham just keeps that spirits up.“

Tottenham will go level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool if they win against Southampton on Wednesday.