Dominic Matteo has expressed concern about Leeds United’s tendency to give away the ball in bad areas owing to their style of playing out from the back, but stressed he has full faith in boss Marcelo Bielsa ironing out the issue.

The Whites under boss Bielsa tend to play out from the back, with shot-stopper Ilan Meslier starting their moves.

The young custodian has been caught in possession at times in the current campaign, which has put his side in danger and is a facet of their game that has caught the eye of ex-Leeds star Matteo.

The former defender admitted he is concerned with Leeds surrendering possession in bad areas, with Meslier inviting unnecessary pressure at times by always trying to play out from the back.

However, Matteo stressed he has complete faith in the work Bielsa is doing at Elland Road and feels the issue of Leeds giving away the ball in dangerous areas will be ironed out on its own under the watchful eye of their boss.

“That [giving ball away in bad areas] is one thing with Leeds – I know we have a young goalkeeper who has done brilliantly, but do we need to take that chance all the time?”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening post column.

“Maybe we do, maybe that’s what Marcelo Bielsa is telling them and eventually it will all come naturally.

“You can’t really knock what they’re trying to do when they’re getting the results in the way they are.”

Leeds are in for tough a challenge on Sunday when they host Manchester United at Elland Road in the Premier League.