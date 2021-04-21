Tottenham Hotspur are in constant contact with the entourage of Maurizio Sarri as they look to bring in a new manager, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs have confirmed that Ryan Mason will remain in charge of the club on an interim basis until the end of the season.

They got rid of Jose Mourinho earlier this week and Tottenham have gone to work to identify a new manager ahead of the end of the current campaign.

RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann is their top target and Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino is also said to be on their shortlist of potential Mourinho successors.

But the link with Sarri has not gone away and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Spurs are in frequent contact with the Italian’s camp.

The 62-year-old is ready to return to coaching and is open to a return to England where he won the Europa League with Chelsea.

The Tottenham job appeals to him and Spurs appear to be considering bringing in the dogmatic Italian coach.

Sarri is also the leading contender to replace Paulo Fonseca at Roma at the end of the season as well.

He has been linked with a return to Napoli who are expected to sack Gennaro Gattuso in the summer.