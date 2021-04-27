Wolfsburg coach Oliver Glasner and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, are on the shortlist for the managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur following Jose Mourinho’s departure, it has been claimed in Italy.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new boss at the helm with Mourinho being shown the exit door at the club last Monday after 17 months in charge.

Ryan Mason has been handed the temporary reigns at Tottenham for the remainder of the season while they comb through potential candidates to succeed Mourinho.

The list of names linked with the Spurs hot seat is growing at the moment, as according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Wolfsburg coach Glasner and Ajax boss Ten Hag are also candidates.

Glasner, who is currently managing Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, has experience managing in his home country Austria, but is yet to have a managerial stint in a non-German speaking country.

Although Ajax coach Ten Hag also lacks experience in England, he has taken the Dutch giants all the way to the Champions League semi-finals as recently as in 2019, earning plaudits for his possession-based style of play.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was among the early favourites for the Spurs job, but he has been confirmed to take over the reins Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for next season, prompting the north London outfit to explore other options.

Fulham boss Scott Parker and Eddie Howe are also tipped to be potential targets for Spurs along with Glasner, and Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen who Spurs supremo Daniel Levy will bring in to lead the club following the Mourinho era which ended with the them failing to add any silverware to their trophy cabinet.