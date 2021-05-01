Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier thinks that the Whites have sent out a clear signal in the Premier League over just how tough it is for opposing teams to visit Elland Road.

The Whites initially fared better on the road in the Premier League this term, but have become defensively tighter in recent months and doing damage at Elland Road is a tougher challenge for visiting sides.

Leeds held big boys Chelsea and Manchester United to 0-0 draws at the ground, while Liverpool and Manchester City only scored once as their respective games ended 1-1 at Elland Road.

And Meslier thinks the message is visiting teams will need to fight if they are to get anything away to Leeds.

“Of course I am happy because all the goalless draws were at Elland Road”, Meslier told BBC Radio Leeds.

“So if you want to come to Elland Road you need to play well and it’s not easy because it is a big fight, each game is a big fight and you need to be better than us.

“I am happy and I think that all the big teams arrive there and don’t lose, but don’t win too.

“So I am happy to keep my clean sheet.”

Leeds currently sit inside the Premier League’s top ten and Meslier has been lauded for his first full season as the club’s number 1 between the sticks.