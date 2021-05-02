Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Glasgow derby against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Bhoys have endured a miserable season, but interim boss John Kennedy is looking to salvage something from the campaign and ending Rangers’ unbeaten record in the Scottish Premiership in their own back yard would be a boost.

Celtic have only suffered one defeat with Kennedy in charge, but that came at the hands of Rangers in the Scottish Cup last month, adding further reason for the Bhoys to want revenge.

For this afternoon’s game at Ibrox, Kennedy picks Scott Bain between the sticks, while he opts for Jonjoe Kenny and Greg Taylor as his two full-backs.

In central defence, Kristoffer Ajer links up with Stephen Welsh, while in midfield Scott Brown, playing in his final Glasgow derby, will look to dominate.

Also selected are David Turnbull and Callum McGregor, while James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi will support Odsonne Edouard.

Kennedy could look to shuffle his pack at times in the game through making use of his substitutes and has options to turn to, including Ryan Christie and Ismaila Soro.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Bain, Kenny, Ajer, Welsh, Taylor, Brown, Turnbull, McGregor, Forrest, Elyounoussi, Edouard

Substitutes: Barkas, Bitton, Griffiths, Ajeti, Soro, Christie, Johnston, Ralston, Laxalt