Patrick Bamford has conceded that Leeds United are still to get the balance between their attack and defence right and admitted that their chance creation has gone down in the last few games.

Leeds have improved defensively and it has led to wins over Manchester City and some creditable draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Their defensive performances have been a key reason why Leeds did well against the top sides in the Premier League over the last month or so, but Bamford conceded that there has also been a flip side to it.

He feels that they have been doing better defensively but conceded that they have also not been creating the number of chances they were forging earlier in the season.

The Leeds star feels his side are yet to find the right balance that would allow them to be defensively solid while still cutting opponents up at the other end.

Bamford said on LUTV: “We defend as a team and we attack as a team.

“The last few games we have been really good in terms of keeping opponents out and not offering too many chances.

“But I think we have also dropped on the creation front so we are not creating as many chances, especially in the last four or five games.

“We need to get the perfect balance where we can still keep the opponent down from creating chances but still creating the normal amount that we do.”

Leeds have scored just once in their last three Premier League games, which included a defeat at Brighton last weekend.