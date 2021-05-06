Leeds United star Patrick Bamford believes his side have gradually learned how to navigate through the big games in the Premier League this season.

The Whites scored a win over Manchester City last month and managed to take a point each from games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool as well recently.

That run came to an end when Leeds suffered a defeat to Brighton last weekend and Bamford conceded that the team let themselves down against the Seagulls.

However, he believes Leeds have found a way to learn how to play in big games over the course of the season and even a defeat at Tottenham could have gone differently if they had taken their chances.

Bamford is happy that Leeds have managed to prove their mettle against the big teams in the Premier League.

The Leeds star said on LUTV: “I think we have kind of learned how to play our way through the big games a little bit better.

“Spurs game was actually a strange one because we had a couple of chances, if we get one of them at 1-0 or 0-0 then it’s a different game but it’s just sometimes how football goes.

“They were ruthless and they kind of showed Premier League nous and it ended up being 3-0.

“We have learned with each game really as the season has gone on and we have seen that, not so much in the Brighton game where we let ourselves down, but the ones before that.

“Certainly we were good.”

Leeds will have another chance to prove themselves in a big game when they will host Tottenham at Elland Road on Saturday.